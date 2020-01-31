News

Lack of Transit service on the northwest side of Fort St. John is a concern

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Lucie Janosek became concerned with the lack of Transit bus service on the northwest side of Fort St. John when trying to sort out which bus her child could take to get to Margret Ma Murray school.

After researching how Janosek’s child could travel safely to school she would notice on the bus route map they would either have to walk to Rona to wait for a bus or walk 1.4km to Finch school for a bust stop.

In the area of Margaret Ma Murray school and all the new development with condo’s, townhouses and houses, Janosek expressed there is a genuine need for bus stops in this area.

Janosek reached out to Transit and received a reply from Peace Country Transit who acknowledged Janosek’s suggestion and shared with her, suggestions are documented and included in regular transit reviews conducted by the City of Fort St John and BC Transit.

Janosek was happy to receive the communication yet would like others to know about the difficulty navigating this area by bus, especially for students. She would like others to help support the awareness and need of the bus service to the area and wants to do so in a proactive way.

If you would like to contact the Fort St. John Transit System; CLICK HERE 

