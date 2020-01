FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is a large police presence at the Ridgeview Apartments on 86 street in Fort St John.

The RCMP won’t say why they have surround one apartment, but several police officers are on scene speaking with residents of the building.

The Fort St John Fire Department was also on scene at around 1pm Sunday.

We will update this story as we get more information from the RCMP.

If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca