FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A large power outage is affecting over 1,600 customers outside of Fort St. John.

The outage is affecting some areas of Charlie Lake, Grand Haven and north of Fort St. John along the Alaska Highway and along Highway 29 from Mile 54.

At this time there is no estimate on when the power will be restored. B.C. Hydro says a crew has been assigned to fix the outage that was caused by trees falling on powerlines.

For updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages