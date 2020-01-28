LNG facility given approval to operate near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has granted permission to GasNorth Energy Ltd. to proceed with the installation of a natural gas liquefaction facility near Fort Nelson.

According to officials from GasNorth Energy, the facility will use locally produced natural gas and will supply existing and emerging markets in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Once in operation, the company says the facility will have an initial capacity of 50,000 gallons per day and is designed to expand as the market continues to develop.

- Advertisement -

GasNorth Energy says local resources will be used as much as possible and the Fort Nelson First Nation will be participating as an equity partner.

The company’s next steps will be to work with partners on equipment procurement and site

development, with the first shipments expected to start in early 2021.