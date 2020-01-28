Energy NewsNewsRegional

LNG facility given approval to operate near Fort Nelson

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has granted permission to GasNorth Energy Ltd. to proceed with the installation of a natural gas liquefaction facility near Fort Nelson.

According to officials from GasNorth Energy, the facility will use locally produced natural gas and will supply existing and emerging markets in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Once in operation, the company says the facility will have an initial capacity of 50,000 gallons per day and is designed to expand as the market continues to develop.

- Advertisement -

GasNorth Energy says local resources will be used as much as possible and the Fort Nelson First Nation will be participating as an equity partner.

The company’s next steps will be to work with partners on equipment procurement and site
development, with the first shipments expected to start in early 2021.

Previous articleCouncil moves forward with City’s Capital Budget
Next articleCouncil supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance

More Articles Like This

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a geothermal energy project. According to the...
Read more

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for elementary schools in Fort St....
Read more

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take into consideration what the province is...
Read more

Council supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin brought forward at Council to support a resolution by the First Nations LNG Alliance (FNLNGA) in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv