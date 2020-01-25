Sports

Local cowboy Gardner named to Team Canada for Professional Bull Riders Global Cup

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association wants province to make tax changes

EDMONTON — The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is calling on the province to change legislation to allow local governments to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Former Liberal Blair Lekstrom quits post as Premier Horgan’s caribou liaison

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says the man he appointed to help in the recovery of threatened caribou in British Columbia's northeast...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local cowboy Gardner named to Team Canada for Professional Bull Riders Global Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local cowboy Jake Gardner has been named as an alternate to Team Canada for...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local cowboy Jake Gardner has been named as an alternate to Team Canada for the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup.

Previously, Gardner represented Canada at the inaugural 2017 PBR Global Cup in Edmonton and in 2019, he managed to finish ninth in PBR Canada standings.

For the Global Cup, he will be joining seven Canadian riders, including 2019 PBR Canada champion Scott Schiffner and two-time champion Zane Lambert.

- Advertisement -

The fourth annual 2020 Professional Bull Riders Global Cup is taking place on February 15 and 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Previous articleIndigenous youth chant ‘stand up, fight back’ at B.C. anti-pipeline protest
Next articleFormer Liberal Blair Lekstrom quits post as Premier Horgan’s caribou liaison

More Articles Like This

Herrington signs with Spruce Kings for 2020-21 hockey season

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hudson's Hope's John Herrington has reached another milestone moment in his hockey career. On Thursday, January 23, Herrington signed with...
Read more

Local steer wrestler competes at National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Stephen Culling is competing at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver, Colorado. While at the...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Grande Prairie Storm this Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this weekend as they play more NAHL regular-season action. This Sunday, January...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend as part of NWJHL regular-season...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv