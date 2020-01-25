Local cowboy Gardner named to Team Canada for Professional Bull Riders Global Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local cowboy Jake Gardner has been named as an alternate to Team Canada for the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup.

Previously, Gardner represented Canada at the inaugural 2017 PBR Global Cup in Edmonton and in 2019, he managed to finish ninth in PBR Canada standings.

For the Global Cup, he will be joining seven Canadian riders, including 2019 PBR Canada champion Scott Schiffner and two-time champion Zane Lambert.

- Advertisement -

The fourth annual 2020 Professional Bull Riders Global Cup is taking place on February 15 and 16 in Arlington, Texas.