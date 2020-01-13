Local curlers bring home titles from Peace Curling Tour Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Curling Tour Championships took place in Sexsmith this past weekend, January 10 to the 12, at the Sexsmith Curling Club.

Fort St. John’s Bob Cooper became Peace Country curling champion in the Challenge Division after defeating defending champion Courtland Sonnenberg in a hard-fought final.

In the Competitive Division, Team Griffith managed to win the title by beating Team Ginter with a score of 7-1.

Casey Patterson from Dawson Creek won the Peace Country Junior Division crown over Colesie Vandale from Tumbler Ridge.

In the Special Olympics Division, the Dawson Creek Tornados won the Peace Country

title against the Fort St. John Lightning.