Sports

Local Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Co-Hort to host free Grant Writing Workshops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Co-Hort, a division of the Northern Environmental Action Team, will be hosting a...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Equestrian Athlete Renée Kalkman, of Fort St. John, was recently featured in an...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — A collective of First Nations who support the liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia say...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Equestrian Athlete Renée Kalkman, of Fort St. John, was recently featured in an internationally published article on Eventingnation.com.

According to Kalkman’s parents, Diana and Arie, the article articulates elements of her unique and inspiring story of what she has undergone to achieve her respected accomplishments in the sport of eventing.

19-year-old Kalkman has been travelling internationally to eventing competitions for several years to fulfill qualification requirements.

- Advertisement -

Growing up, Kalkman caught the horse bug from her father, Arie, who alongside her mother, Diana, immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands before she was born.

Last fall, Kalkman was successful in completing the highest national level in her sport, as well as contesting at the second-highest international level, with her sights set on riding at the highest attainable level in the sport.

The full-featured article can be found on Eventing Nation’s website.

Advertisement
Previous articleIndigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments
Next articleNorthern Co-Hort to host free Grant Writing Workshops

More Articles Like This

NEBC Bantam Trackers earn silver at Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Olds, Alberta over the weekend, January 16 to the 19, for the...
Read more

Cariboo Cougars earn weekend split at Winter Classic over Vancouver Northwest Hawks

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Cariboo Cougars were in Fort St. James this past weekend, January 18 and 19, for the B.C. Hockey...
Read more

Lots of sports action over the weekend for NPSS Grizzlies

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It wasn't just the junior basketball teams that played last weekend. There was plenty of NPSS action happening outside...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two games on the road

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to Edmonton and area over the weekend, January 17...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv