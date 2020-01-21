Local Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Equestrian Athlete Renée Kalkman, of Fort St. John, was recently featured in an internationally published article on Eventingnation.com.

According to Kalkman’s parents, Diana and Arie, the article articulates elements of her unique and inspiring story of what she has undergone to achieve her respected accomplishments in the sport of eventing.

19-year-old Kalkman has been travelling internationally to eventing competitions for several years to fulfill qualification requirements.

- Advertisement -

Growing up, Kalkman caught the horse bug from her father, Arie, who alongside her mother, Diana, immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands before she was born.

Last fall, Kalkman was successful in completing the highest national level in her sport, as well as contesting at the second-highest international level, with her sights set on riding at the highest attainable level in the sport.

The full-featured article can be found on Eventing Nation’s website.