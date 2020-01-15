Sports

Local figure skaters off to Prince George this weekend for Regionals

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many local figure skaters from the Peace Region are heading down to Prince George this weekend, January 17 to the 19, for the Cariboo North Central Regionals.

According to Peace Passage Skating Coach, Amanda Thomas, the Regionals is one of the bigger competitions of the year where skaters from all across the north will be competing in a free skate, among other competitions.

Thomas says the skaters have been working hard all year, since September, with multiple practice sessions taking place throughout each week.

Thomas says she would like to see the skaters perform to the best of their abilities and come away with some personal bests while at Regionals.

The Cariboo North Central Regionals takes place this weekend, January 17 to the 19, in Prince George.

