News

Local musician Adam Kisrchner AKA Noble Son wins Vancouver Music Contest

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Local musician Adam Kisrchner AKA Noble Son wins Vancouver Music Contest

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Local musician Adam Kirschner has won the Elevate Music Project in Vancouver. During the final Friday night,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

UPDATE as of 8:30 - The highway is open in both directions. Three vehicles were involved...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association wants province to make tax changes

EDMONTON — The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is calling on the province to change legislation to allow local governments to...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Local musician Adam Kirschner has won the Elevate Music Project in Vancouver.

During the final Friday night, Adam Kirschner or as he is known on stage, Noble Son, won the contest that was created to support local and emerging artists.  

The Elevate Music Project had prizing valued at over $50,000 with the winning act receiving a spot in the Westward Music Festival 2020 lineup, an article in Beatroute Magazine and online media support, a cash prize of $2500, a $2500 gift certificate for Long & McQuade, press photos taken by a professional photographer.

Adam Krischner with his award at the Elevate Music competition
- Advertisement -

The Elevate Music Project saw Vancouver musicians perform at three music venues in Vancouver.   A four-person panel of local music industry pros will act as judges and picked the winning band.

Other bands in the finals included Strange Breed and Michaela Slinger.  

Kirscher moved to Vancouver in 2014 to pursue his music career and voice overwork  Noble Son recently released a new single called “Love Love Love” from his forthcoming album called Live isn’t Fun.  Read a full review of his new song by clicking here.

Advertisement
Previous articleAlaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

More Articles Like This

Alaska Highway closed near Shepherd’s Inn

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE as of 8:30 - The highway is open in both directions. Three vehicles were involved in the collison and there...
Read more

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association wants province to make tax changes

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is calling on the province to change legislation to allow local governments to collect property taxes from oil...
Read more

Former Liberal Blair Lekstrom quits post as Premier Horgan’s caribou liaison

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says the man he appointed to help in the recovery of threatened caribou in British Columbia's northeast has resigned. In a statement issued...
Read more

Indigenous youth chant ‘stand up, fight back’ at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Indigenous youth who rallied at the British Columbia legislature say their arrests earlier this week are minor when compared to the sacrifices of hereditary...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv