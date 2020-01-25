Local musician Adam Kisrchner AKA Noble Son wins Vancouver Music Contest

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Local musician Adam Kirschner has won the Elevate Music Project in Vancouver.

During the final Friday night, Adam Kirschner or as he is known on stage, Noble Son, won the contest that was created to support local and emerging artists.

The Elevate Music Project had prizing valued at over $50,000 with the winning act receiving a spot in the Westward Music Festival 2020 lineup, an article in Beatroute Magazine and online media support, a cash prize of $2500, a $2500 gift certificate for Long & McQuade, press photos taken by a professional photographer.

The Elevate Music Project saw Vancouver musicians perform at three music venues in Vancouver. A four-person panel of local music industry pros will act as judges and picked the winning band.

Other bands in the finals included Strange Breed and Michaela Slinger.

Kirscher moved to Vancouver in 2014 to pursue his music career and voice overwork Noble Son recently released a new single called “Love Love Love” from his forthcoming album called Live isn’t Fun. Read a full review of his new song by clicking here.