Sports

Local off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two local off-road racers, Florian and Kade Schwarz, father and son, were recently down...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall. At the...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have rescheduled their Salute to Seniors game for this...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two local off-road racers, Florian and Kade Schwarz, father and son, were recently down in Parker, Arizona for the Best in the Desert Parker 250 event.

Kade Iron-manned this event in the Ironman Amateur Class along with his father Florian Schwarz.

Kade had finished 9th and was the youngest competitor of the class of 15 bikes. Meanwhile, his father, Florian, had made a podium finish of 2nd place.

- Advertisement -

Florian had also pulled off 4th place finish in the Ironman class at the SCORE Baja 1000 back in November.

According to his mother, Kim Schwarz, Kade credits his training with the Inconnu Swim Club as a contributing factor in building his core strength and setting him up for success in off-road racing.

Previous articleCannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

More Articles Like This

Huskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have rescheduled their Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday, January 19, as they...
Read more

Local curlers bring home titles from Peace Curling Tour Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Curling Tour Championships took place in Sexsmith this past weekend, January 10 to the 12, at the...
Read more

Peace Country Canadians win gold in Austria at 2020 Winter World Masters Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Country Canadians have won gold on Sunday, January 12, in Women's Hockey at the 2020 Winter World...
Read more

NPSS Grizzlies basketball starts off new year with tournaments

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019-20 North Peace Grizzlies Athletics season resumed last weekend with all four basketball teams in action. The junior...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv