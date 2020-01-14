Local off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two local off-road racers, Florian and Kade Schwarz, father and son, were recently down in Parker, Arizona for the Best in the Desert Parker 250 event.

Kade Iron-manned this event in the Ironman Amateur Class along with his father Florian Schwarz.

Kade had finished 9th and was the youngest competitor of the class of 15 bikes. Meanwhile, his father, Florian, had made a podium finish of 2nd place.

- Advertisement -

Florian had also pulled off 4th place finish in the Ironman class at the SCORE Baja 1000 back in November.

According to his mother, Kim Schwarz, Kade credits his training with the Inconnu Swim Club as a contributing factor in building his core strength and setting him up for success in off-road racing.