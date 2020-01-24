Sports

Local steer wrestler competes at National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver

By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Stephen Culling is competing at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver, Colorado.

While at the Rodeo, Culling is competing in Steer Wrestling.

As of Thursday, January 23, Culling placed third with a time of 4.6 seconds, just a point-second more than the time for second place of 4.5 seconds which went to Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada. The time for first place was 3.1 seconds for Jesse Brown of Baker, Oregon.

Rounding out the top four was Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alberta with a time of 5.3 seconds.

The National Western Stock Show Rodeo runs until this Sunday, January 26.

