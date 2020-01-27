Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim team.

Louie, a long-time Inconnu Swim Club member, says he was approached in early 2019 by the University team to take part in the recruitment camp and had an opportunity to see the team and to tour the campus.

Louie says the recruitment camp left a pretty good impression on him so he decided to sign with the Pronghorns in December.

When it comes to the competition level, Louie says the University level swimming will be a bit more challenging as he will be competing against swimmers with more experience.

Louie thanks Inconnu for the support and training as he worked his way up to be eventually recognized on the University Level.

Louie will be starting with the Pronghorns this September, with plans of studying Environmental Sciences while attending the University of Lethbridge.