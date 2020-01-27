Sports

Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim team.

Louie, a long-time Inconnu Swim Club member, says he was approached in early 2019 by the University team to take part in the recruitment camp and had an opportunity to see the team and to tour the campus.

Louie says the recruitment camp left a pretty good impression on him so he decided to sign with the Pronghorns in December.

- Advertisement -

When it comes to the competition level, Louie says the University level swimming will be a bit more challenging as he will be competing against swimmers with more experience.

Louie thanks Inconnu for the support and training as he worked his way up to be eventually recognized on the University Level.

Louie will be starting with the Pronghorns this September, with plans of studying Environmental Sciences while attending the University of Lethbridge.

Advertisement
Previous articleOver 1,000 athletes sign up so far for 2020 BC Winter Games
Next articleAlberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

More Articles Like This

Over 1,000 athletes sign up so far for 2020 BC Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With less than one month before its arrival, over 1,000 athletes have now registered for the 2020 B.C. Winter...
Read more

Cariboo Cougars drop pair of games over weekend in Burnaby

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Cariboo Cougars were in Burnaby over the weekend, January 25 and 26, as they took on the Vancouver...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over GP Storm

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, January 26, as they took on the Grande Prairie...
Read more

Huskies win 14th game in a row over DC Jr Canucks in OT on Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Dawson Creek on Sunday, January 26, as they took on the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv