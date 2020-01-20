Sports

Lots of sports action over the weekend for NPSS Grizzlies

By Samantha Stackhouse

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It wasn’t just the junior basketball teams that played last weekend. There was plenty of NPSS action happening outside of Fort St. John. For the senior boys basketball team, their weekend in Grande Prairie was a tough one.

The team had a lot of unforced turnovers and showed a lack of ferocity, all while implementing a new offensive system. Still, the team managed to advance to the finals after beating Peace Wapiti Academy 78-67. The boys showed a lot of determination in both games and were able to sneak by, due to the high skill level of all ten players.

In the finals, against GP Comp, the Grizzlies had their lowest-scoring game on the season in a 83-61 loss. They are now 7-2 on the year, with three finals appearances.

The wrestling team was in Grande Prairie on Saturday for the Northern Lights Wrestling Tournament. On the boys side, the Grizzlies faced some strong competition. Early losses were followed by a couple of wins and four of the five boys went home with medals, with Jeffrey Wood taking gold.

The girls had a tough go but learned a lot. Grade 12 Hailey Gillard had a strong showing, going undefeated in four matches and taking home a gold medal. The Grizzlies are excited to compete at the NCD Zone Championships in February!

