Manitoulin Transport offering $65,000 of in-kind transportation services for 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Manitoulin Transport has become a major sponsor of the 2020 BC Winter Games by offering $65,000 of in-kind transportation services to help make the games a success.

“Manitoulin Transport is proud to be a sponsor for the 2020 BC Winter Games being held in Fort St. John. We would like to thank the community for the support and allowing us to be part of this great experience,” says Tony Nagtzaam, the Fort St. John Terminal Manager for Manitoulin Transport.

Services being offered by Manitoulin Transport include three separate moves transporting equipment and supplies from the Lower Mainland to Fort St. John. The purpose of the trips is to supply everything needed for the games such as gymnastics equipment, the mat’s the athlete’s sleep upon and extension cords. Once the games are complete, Manitoulin will deliver the equipment to Maple Ridge for the upcoming 2020 BC Summer Games.

“We are extremely appreciative of this donation by Manitoulin Transport,” says Darren Snider, President of the Fort St. John BC Games Society. “Having logistics such as these taken care of takes a lot of stress off our organizing committee and is an important part of a successful event.”

In less than one month, Fort St. John will welcome up to 1,200 athletes, 300 coaches and 200 officials to the region. This will require the help of over 2,000 volunteers to make these games happen. Fort St John last hosted the games in 1984 and is the most northern community where the BC Games have been hosted.

The economic impact of the 2020 Games is estimated to be approximately $1.6 million for Fort St. John and region. Events are being hosted within the City, the District of Taylor, City of Dawson Creek, and within the Peace River Regional District.