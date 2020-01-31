Many local athletes ready to compete at 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The list of participants taking part in the 2020 B.C. Winter Games has been released.

A number of athletes from Fort St. John and the Peace Region (Zone 8) have qualified to compete in various sporting events.

The B.C. Winter Games is taking place on February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

More information on the Winter Games can be found by visiting bcgames.org.

The list may continue to change as we get closer to the Games For an up-to-date list of participants, it can be found on the Winter Games website.

Here is a list of local athletes participating in the Winter Games:

Figure Skating:

Sophie Stevens, Fort St. John

Gymnastics:

Jodanna Hutchings, Dawson Creek

Marissa Kuenzl, Dawson Creek

Karate:

Advai Nair, Fort St. John

Noah Prieur, Fort St. John

Gracie Robinson, Fort St. John

Kayla gamble, Taylor

Cole Norton, Hudson’s Hope

Keaton Vig, Hudson’s Hope

Alpine Skiing:

Brynn Beswick, Hudson’s Hope

Cross-Country Skiing:

Stella Jarnagin, Charlie Lake

Speed Skating:

Cheyanne Key, Fort St. John

Matthew Mitchell, Fort St. John

Emma North, Fort St. John

Austin MacGregor, Taylor

Speed Skating – Special Olympics: