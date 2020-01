FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be hosting the Annual Frostival at Mathews Park Skating Loop.

Held at Mathews Park, residents can enjoy the winter season with a bonfire, hot chocolate and outdoor skating.

City staff will be unveiling the new outdoor Zamboni to clean the outdoor rinks that has been sponsored by Shell Canada.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 25 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

For more information you can call; 250.785.4592.