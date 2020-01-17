NewsRegional

Ministry accepting community proposals to test emerging technology

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Transportation has announced that it is now accepting community proposals to test emerging transportation technology.

As a result of recent changes to the Motor Vehicle Act, the Government says, through the Pilot Project Proposal Package, communities that are interested in testing new and emerging transportation technologies are invited to submit proposals to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

According to the Province, this project will give the Ministry the chance to work with communities in researching and testing how new mobility technologies should be used to promote the safety of all road users and address changing public mobility needs.

Proposals for pilot projects will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on March 6, 2020.

More information on the project can be found by visiting the Province’s website.

