Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Roads, Roads, Roads

By Dan Davies

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Fort St. John,...
Read more
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

If it wasn’t already clear enough that the NDP government is ignoring key issues to people living in rural B.C., the North Peace Rural Roads Initiative recently spoke out about a year filled with broken promises.

Since being revived in 2017, the task force has tried to engage the Province in meaningful discussions on improving key infrastructure throughout the North Peace. However, unsurprisingly discussions seem to have fallen on deaf ears in Victoria as little meaningful action has taken place.

I too have raised the issue of road maintenance and safety with the Minister of Transportation. Yet no response to this date as to whether key projects, such as Taylor Bridge, will see any funding from Victoria soon.

- Advertisement -

After two years of invitations from myself and key stakeholders such as the rural roads task force, the Minister of Transportation has simply ignored any engagement with locals who just want to see action from their government.

Unfortunately, failing to engage with the public seems to be a theme for this NDP government in the Peace, where issue after issue John Horgan and his government remains missing in action. On caribou, on forestry, on agriculture, or on oil and gas development: the NDP are either nowhere to be found or outright ignoring the feedback with plans set to kills jobs and shut down key parts of B.C.’s northern economy.

The safety of our roadways during the winter months is always top of mind for commuters from highways and rural roads, to resource roads and bridges, like the Taylor Bridge. People should have comfort in the safety and security of our roadways, instead residents are weary knowing concerns are falling on deaf hears.

Advertisement

My hope as we go into 2020 is that Minister Trevena and others sitting at the cabinet table will not be so quick to dismiss the concerns of those in the North Peace and Northern Rockies. Furthermore, I look forward to the Minister taking the taskforce up on their invitation to visit the region!

Previous articleLocal off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250
Next articleDraft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

More Articles Like This

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Remove Bill C-69

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
“Indigenous communities are on the verge of a major economic breakthrough, one that finally allows Indigenous people to share in Canada's economic prosperity. Bill...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Will there be consultation this year?

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Another year passes with no meaningful consultation on caribou recovery. The start of a new year — particularly a new decade — is always a...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Federal Government needs to stand up for LNG

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
During the final Question Period before the Christmas break, the federal government was asked by a colleague of mine why they weren’t standing up for our LNG sector.   Their...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Thankful at Christmas

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
In the week leading up to Christmas, I had the opportunity to host a Christmas Open House at each of my offices...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv