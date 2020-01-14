Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

MP Jim Carr takes conciliatory tone with Calgary audience

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

MP Jim Carr takes conciliatory tone with Calgary audience

CALGARY — The man appointed by the prime minister to be his special representative for the Prairie provinces took...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club will be hosting 'Snowshoe Hare Sprint' on Saturday,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The man appointed by the prime minister to be his special representative for the Prairie provinces took a conciliatory tone at a Calgary business luncheon.

Winnipeg member of Parliament Jim Carr told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce that he understands the Liberals are not popular on the Prairies right now, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

He says his first priority is to make the region happy and, without any departmental responsibilities, his only task is to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eyes and ears for the area.

- Advertisement -

Carr is promising more respectful discussions between Ottawa and the provinces and says he’s hopeful the Trans Mountain pipeline will be completed.

He made it clear that no future energy projects will be approved without full consultation with Indigenous groups.

Carr says that model is here to stay.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleWhiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

More Articles Like This

BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is being experienced by most of...
Read more

Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Fort St. John, made a presentation to Council...
Read more

Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall. At the Regular Council Meeting on Monday,...
Read more

Fort St. John Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, Family Literacy Week

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, 2020 as Family Literacy Week in Fort St. John. At the Monday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv