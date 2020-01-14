MP Jim Carr takes conciliatory tone with Calgary audience

CALGARY — The man appointed by the prime minister to be his special representative for the Prairie provinces took a conciliatory tone at a Calgary business luncheon.

Winnipeg member of Parliament Jim Carr told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce that he understands the Liberals are not popular on the Prairies right now, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

He says his first priority is to make the region happy and, without any departmental responsibilities, his only task is to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eyes and ears for the area.

Carr is promising more respectful discussions between Ottawa and the provinces and says he’s hopeful the Trans Mountain pipeline will be completed.

He made it clear that no future energy projects will be approved without full consultation with Indigenous groups.

Carr says that model is here to stay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020

The Canadian Press