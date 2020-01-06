NewsRegional

Multiple charges laid against Dawson Creek man

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – North District RCMP have laid charges against a Dawson Creek man.

According to RCMP, on January 3, members of the North District RCMP, in cooperation with the Dawson Creek and Fort St. John Detachments arrested 24-year-old Devin Daniel Calliou of Dawson Creek on an un-endorsed arrest warrant.

Police say Calliou has been charged with 19 counts, including Discharge Firearm with Intent, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Forcible Confinement, Robbery and Pointing a Firearm among others.

Calliou is scheduled to appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on January 7, 2020.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the RCMP remains committed to the enforcement efforts directed at reducing gun violence in the community.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is being asked to contact their local police detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

