NEBC Bantam Trackers earn silver at Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Olds, Alberta over the weekend, January 16 to the 19, for the Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament.

On Thursday, for game one of the Tournament, the Trackers took on the St. Albert Blues and were able to beat them with a score of 5-3.

Then on Friday, for the second game of the Tournament, the Trackers faced the Grande Prairie Storm. In that game, the Trackers managed to squeak out a 3-2 win.

The Trackers would then move on to play the Camrose Vikings for game three on Saturday.

During this game, the Trackers would book a ticket to the gold medal game with a gritty 6-2 victory over the Vikings.

In the gold medal game, the Trackers would face the Humboldt Broncos. Despite best efforts, the Trackers would end up falling 2-1 to the Broncos, earning silver after a great weekend of play.