NEBC Bantam Trackers fall to North Zone Kings in final game at KIBIHT

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers wrapped up their time, this weekend, at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

The Trackers took part in the Tournament from January 1 to the 5.

To finish off the Tournament, on Sunday, the Trackers went to take on the North Zone Kings.

The Kings opened up the scoring halfway through the first period off of a rebound in front.

The Trackers responded in the second period as Owen Wilkinson wired one under the bar after a quick feed from Keith Marshall and a good forecheck from Landon Alexander who knocked the puck loose, both of whom picked up the helpers on the play.

Shortly after, Cayden Lindstrom was hard on the forecheck and finished his check to knock the puck free; Reid Arberry picked up the loose puck behind the net and tucked a wrap around in on the backhand to give the Trackers the lead.

The period would eventually end at a tie of two apiece as they head into the third.

Then midway through the third, the Kings took the lead on an odd-man rush. Owen Wilkinson picked up his second of the game with a quick shot off the draw after a huge faceoff win by Mason Loewen, who was steady in the circle all afternoon.

The Kings would pick up the win on an odd-man rush in overtime, resulting in the Trackers falling 4-3 to the North Zone Kings.

