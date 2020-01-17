Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers win game one at Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are in Olds, Alberta this weekend for the Olds Grizzlys AA Bantam Tournament.

For game one of the Tournament, on Thursday, January 16, the Trackers took on the St. Albert Blues.

Reid Arberry opened the scoring for the Trackers with a backhand wraparound midway through the first period, with an assist from Ryan Bookham.

Early in the second frame, Owen Wilkinson added to the lead as he buried a powerplay marker in front, with an assist from Landon Alexander, making the score 2-0 over the Blues.

Then St. Albert would make a power play goal, making the score close at 2-1.

Despite the Blues scoring a goal, the Trackers would restore their two-goal lead and make the score 3-1 over the Blues.

In the third period, the Trackers would score two more goals on St. Albert, making the final score with a win of 5-1.

Up next, this afternoon, Friday, the Bantam Trackers will be taking on the Grande Prairie Storm for game two of the Tournament.

