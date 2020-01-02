Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers win game one of KIBIHT over Yale Lions

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are currently in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

To start off the Tournament, on Wednesday, January 1, the Trackers took on the Yale Varsity Lions.

The first period ended with the Trackers in the lead with a score of 3-1.

The Lions opened the scoring before Jayden Whitford banged home his own rebound off a rush, assist to Grayden Alexander. Cayden Lindstrom then rifled one home on the powerplay assists going to Reid Arberry and Rylan Davis. A minute later Ryan Bookham snapped one home from the slot, with assists going to Reid Norman and Cayden Lindstrom.

Then in period two, Yale would score a goal five minutes into the frame before Kevin Unruh buried one in the slot off a nice feed from Reid Norman. Eventually, by the end of the second, the Trackers would hold a lead of 5-2.

Fast forward to the third period, the Lions would push back with two quick goals within the start of the frame.

Despite Yale trying to make a comeback, the Trackers would manage to hold the lead with a final score of 7-6.

Up next, the Bantam Trackers will be taking on the North Zone Kings this afternoon, Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. PST, in their second game of the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

