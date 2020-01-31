NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers 2-0 record at IHA Mid Season Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are currently in Calgary for the International Hockey Academy Mid Season Challenge.

For game one, on Thursday, January 30, the Trackers took on the International Hockey Academy.

In that game, the Trackers were able to win over the IHA with a score of 4-0 and had 50-17 shots on goal, with Landon Hatton collecting the shutout.

Then on Friday morning, for game two of the Challenge, the Trackers would go on to face the Edge Hockey School.

For that game, the Trackers managed to take the game with a win of 4-1 over the Edge. Shots on goal for the game was 49-25 for the Trackers.

Up next, the Trackers will be taking on Yellowknife tonight, Friday, with puck drop at 6:30 p.m.

The International Hockey Academy Mid Season Challenge runs until this Sunday, February 2.

You can catch the action on the Trackers’ YouTube live stream.