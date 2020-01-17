NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Edmonton this weekend for three games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for a three-game road series in Edmonton and area as part of regular-season NAHL action.

Starting the weekend off, tonight, Friday, the Trackers will be at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre as they take on the Edmonton Canadians.

Next, on Saturday, the Trackers will be in Morinville, at the Morinville Leisure Centre, as they go against the Sturgeon Sting.

- Advertisement -

Then to wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Trackers will face the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers at the Fort Saskatchewan Jubilee Arena.

Currently, in the Northern Division standings, the Trackers are in first place with a strong lead of 16 wins, four losses, and two ties.