NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road this weekend to Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be on the road this weekend to kick off the new year.

This Sunday, January 5, the Trackers will be in Peace River as they take on the Royals.

The last time these two teams met was at a home game on December 15 where the Trackers beat the Royals with a strong lead of 7-2.

Currently in the Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in first place with 13 wins, three losses, and two ties, while the Royals are in a close second with 13 wins, five losses, and one tie.

The Trackers take on the Peace River Royals this Sunday, January 5, with puck drop at 12:45 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.