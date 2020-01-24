NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Grande Prairie Storm this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this weekend as they play more NAHL regular-season action.

This Sunday, January 26, the Trackers will be host to the Grande Prairie Storm.

Last weekend, January 17 to the 18, the Trackers were in Edmonton for three games, two of which they managed to win.

The last time the Trackers had met with the Storm was on January 14 in Grande Prairie, where the Trackers won that game 7-2.

Currently, in the Northern Division standings, the Trackers are in first place with 18 wins, five losses and two ties, while Grande Prairie is in third with 12 wins, 10 losses and two ties.

The Trackers vs the Storm is this Sunday, January 26, with puck drop at 12:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.