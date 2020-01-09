NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to play at home and on road this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be at home and on the road this weekend as they continue their NAHL regular-season action.

On Saturday, January 11, the Trackers will be home as they host the Fort McMurray Barons.

The last time the Trackers met with the Barons was back on the weekend of November 23 and 24 where the Trackers beat the Barons with scores of 6-1 and 8-3.

Puck drop for the Trackers vs the Barons is this Saturday, at 1:45 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers are off to Grande Prairie as they take on the Storm.

The last time these two teams met was at a home game on December 13, where the Trackers managed to beat Grande Prairie with a score of 5-1.

Puck drop is this Sunday, at 2:30 p.m., in Grande Prairie.

Currently, in the Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in a pretty strong first place and if they win this weekend’s games, they will have 16 wins so far this season.