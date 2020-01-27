Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over GP Storm

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, January 26, as they took on the Grande Prairie Storm.

The Trackers were able to play a solid game coming out on top with a win of 8-3 over the Storm.

Shots on goal for the Trackers was 55-12 over the Storm.

Making goals during the game for the Trackers were Raymond Dick with three goals, Noah Lang with two, and one each for Kurtis Lee, Cayden Lindstrom, and Justin Brownlee.

Currently, in the Northern Division standings, the Trackers are in first with 19 wins, five losses, and two ties, making for a total of 40 points.

up next, the Trackers are off to Calgary, this Thursday, for the IHA Mid Season Challenge, with the action starting at 11:00 a.m. as they take on the International Hockey Academy.

