NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win on the road over Peace River Royals

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road on Sunday, January 5, as they took on the Peace River Royals.

The Trackers were off to a good start as, at 3:35 into the game, Justin Brownlee would score a goal on the Royals, with assists by Nathan Brownlee and Thomas Loewen, making the score 1-0.

Fast forward to 8:06 into the second period, Justin Brownlee would score his second goal of the game, with an assist by Kurtis Lee, setting the score at 2-0 over Peace River.

Then at 9:46 into the frame, the Royals would score a goal making the score 2-1 behind the Trackers.

The next goal would come at 6:33 remaining in the period as Thomas Loewen would score on a power play, with a double assist by Raymond Dick and Jaydon Viens, making the score 3-1 over the Royals.

Throughout the third period, there was quite a bit of back and forth scoring between the teams, but despite this, the Trackers were able to pull away with a win of 6-4 over Peace River.

Up next, the Trackers are home Saturday, January 11, as they take on the Fort McMurray Barons. Puck drop is 1:45 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

