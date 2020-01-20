NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two games on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to Edmonton and area over the weekend, January 17 to the 19, for a three-game road trip.

On Friday, the Trackers kicked-off the weekend as they took on the Edmonton Canadians.

The Trackers were off to a great start over the Canadians as they scored a total of five goals within the first period, making the score 5-1 over the Canadians as they headed into the second period.

Eventually, the Trackers were able to hold off the Canadians and win the game with a final of 6-3.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers would move on to face the Sturgeon Sting for game two of the weekend.

This game was a close one throughout but, ultimately, the trackers would fall 3-2 as the Sting would score a goal with only minutes remaining in the game.

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Trackers would take on Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

For that game, the trackers would manage to pull away with a win of 5-2 over Fort Saskatchewan.

The Trackers are currently standing in the Northern Division in first place with 18 wins, five losses, and two ties.

Up next, the Trackers are home on Sunday, January 26, as they host the Grande Prairie Storm. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.