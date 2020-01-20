Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two games on the road

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province seeks public input into provincial trails strategy

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is seeking public input in regards to the Provincial trails strategy. According...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

AER lays charges against three energy companies for releasing hydrogen sulphide

CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against three energy companies for operations that...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two games on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to Edmonton and area...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to Edmonton and area over the weekend, January 17 to the 19, for a three-game road trip.

On Friday, the Trackers kicked-off the weekend as they took on the Edmonton Canadians.

The Trackers were off to a great start over the Canadians as they scored a total of five goals within the first period, making the score 5-1 over the Canadians as they headed into the second period.

- Advertisement -

Eventually, the Trackers were able to hold off the Canadians and win the game with a final of 6-3.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers would move on to face the Sturgeon Sting for game two of the weekend.

This game was a close one throughout but, ultimately, the trackers would fall 3-2 as the Sting would score a goal with only minutes remaining in the game.

Advertisement

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Trackers would take on Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

For that game, the trackers would manage to pull away with a win of 5-2 over Fort Saskatchewan.

The Trackers are currently standing in the Northern Division in first place with 18 wins, five losses, and two ties.

Up next, the Trackers are home on Sunday, January 26, as they host the Grande Prairie Storm. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Advertisement

 

Previous articleTrucks to begin hauling materials from West Pine Quarry for Site C Project
Next articleAER lays charges against three energy companies for releasing hydrogen sulphide

More Articles Like This

Huskies win Sunday game in OT over North Peace Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday, January 19, as they were host to the North Peace...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies win at home over Fairview Flyers on Saturday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Saturday, January 18, as they were host the the Fairview...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Edmonton this weekend for three games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for a three-game road series in Edmonton...
Read more

Indigenous youth skateboard camp coming to Fort St John

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A group of professional Canadian Indigenous skateboarders will be coming to Fort St. John to share their love of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv