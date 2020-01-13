NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two weekend games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers played two games on the weekend, one at home and one on the road, as part of NAHL regular-season action.

On Saturday, January 11, the Trackers were home as they were host to the Fort McMurray Barons.

In this game, the Trackers were off to a strong start as they managed to score four goals on the Barons all within the first period.

The scoring streak would continue for the Trackers throughout the second and third periods, eventually winning the game 10-2 over Fort McMurray.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers were off to Grande Prairie as they took on the Storm.

Similar to Saturday’s game, the Trackers were off to a great start as they would manage to score three goals by the end of the first period.

By the end of the second, the Trackers would lead 5-2 over the Storm.

In the third period, the Trackers would manage to score two more goals, making the final score 7-2 over Grande Prairie.

Up next, the Trackers are on the road next weekend, January 17 to the 18, for three games as they take on teams from Edmonton and area.