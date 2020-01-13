Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two weekend games

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Site C Construction Bulletin January 13th – January 24th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for January 13th...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win two weekend games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers played two games on the weekend, one at...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John will receive a new laundromat

FORT ST. JOHN - With the recent closure of a coin laundry business leaving residents without options, a new...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers played two games on the weekend, one at home and one on the road, as part of NAHL regular-season action.

On Saturday, January 11, the Trackers were home as they were host to the Fort McMurray Barons.

In this game, the Trackers were off to a strong start as they managed to score four goals on the Barons all within the first period.

- Advertisement -

The scoring streak would continue for the Trackers throughout the second and third periods, eventually winning the game 10-2 over Fort McMurray.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers were off to Grande Prairie as they took on the Storm.

Similar to Saturday’s game, the Trackers were off to a great start as they would manage to score three goals by the end of the first period.

Advertisement

By the end of the second, the Trackers would lead 5-2 over the Storm.

In the third period, the Trackers would manage to score two more goals, making the final score 7-2 over Grande Prairie.

Up next, the Trackers are on the road next weekend, January 17 to the 18, for three games as they take on teams from Edmonton and area.

Previous articleFort St. John will receive a new laundromat
Next articleSite C Construction Bulletin January 13th – January 24th, 2020

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Huskies shut out Sexsmith Vipers on Friday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, January 10, as they took on the...
Read more

Taylor Curling Club to host Bonspiels this January and February

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of bonspiels coming up for the months of January and February. Taking place on January...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies to play two games this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road and at home this weekend as they continue to keep...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Connor Kindrat

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #29 Defenseman Connor Kindrat. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv