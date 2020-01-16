Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society holds Diaper Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is holding a Diaper Drive.

Diapers are being collected on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at Save-On-Foods, Safeway and the Nenan office located at 10615 102nd Street.

Heather McBryan, Executive Director of the Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society share they are currently all out of diapers.

McBryan goes on to share, diaper contributions will help to keep babies dry and healthy. Sizes of Diapers needed are 3 to 6. These donations can help take some pressure off of parents who are struggling to make ends meet.

For more information or to donate contact Shawna Badine at; 250-793-6643