News

Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society holds Diaper Drive

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Motor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace is reporting of a motor vehicle incident on Airport...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Kid’s Night at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting another Kid's night at...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nenan Dane ẕaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is holding a Diaper Drive.

Diapers are being collected on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at Save-On-Foods, Safeway and the Nenan office located at 10615 102nd Street.

Heather McBryan, Executive Director of the Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society share they are currently all out of diapers.

- Advertisement -

McBryan goes on to share, diaper contributions will help to keep babies dry and healthy. Sizes of Diapers needed are 3 to 6. These donations can help take some pressure off of parents who are struggling to make ends meet.

For more information or to donate contact Shawna Badine at; 250-793-6643

Previous articleSchool District 60 cancels buses for Thursday
Next articleKid’s Night at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

More Articles Like This

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the Family Day long weekend, in...
Read more

Motor Vehicle Incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace is reporting of a motor vehicle incident on Airport Road and Swanson Lumber Road. At...
Read more

Kid’s Night at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum will be hosting another Kid's night at the Museum and this event...
Read more

School District 60 cancels buses for Thursday

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that school buses will be cancelled all day on Thursday, January 16, 2020. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv