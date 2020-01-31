New Research to Guide Disposal of Wastewater from Natural Gas Development in BC’s Northeast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Geoscience B.C. says it is starting a research project that will look at the disposal of wastewater from natural gas development in Northeast B.C.

According to Geoscience B.C., this new research project will help natural gas operators in the Northeast to continue safe disposal of wastewater by identifying suitable zones in underground rock formations.

The project, called ‘Wastewater Disposal in the Maturing Montney Play Fairway of NEBC’, will identify and characterize disposal zones for the waste fluids used and recovered during natural gas operations in the Montney Play.

GeoScience B.C. says researchers will integrate geological information with well production and well disposal data from a range of sources to generate a suite of maps as a guide to where disposal wells can be drilled in locations below the base of usable groundwater.

More information on the project can be found on the Geoscience B.C. website.