New residential options proposed for agricultural land

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it is proposing more residential flexibility for people living in the Agricultural Land Reserve as outlined in a new policy intentions paper released January 27,  by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Government, in order to support farmers and non-farmers living in the ALR, regulatory changes are being considered to enable landowners to have both a principal residence and a small secondary residence on their property, provided they have approval from their local government.

The proposal would mean that ALR property owners would not be required to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission for approval.

While the ministry finalizes its policy direction, the grandfathering period for manufactured homes in the ALR for immediate family members has been extended to December 31, 2020.

More information on the proposal can be found on the Province’s website.

