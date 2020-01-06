News

North Peace Cultural Centre presents Vivace

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre presents live, Vivace.

Vivace – Love Me Like You Do – One Last Time

We are one week away from Vivace's live performance here at the Cultural Centre. We are looking forward to this first performance of 2020 and know that you will be entralled with their voices. There are still tickets available if you don't have yours yet. https://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=3691

Posted by North Peace Cultural Centre on Monday, 6 January 2020

Posted to the NPCC website, the four beautiful voices ~ One glorious sound Canada’s biggest classical-pop group to emerge since “The Canadian Tenors”

Vivace is a sophisticated and thrilling combination of four exceptional pop and classical singers who have toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada, captivating audiences everywhere they go.

Vivace’s stirring combination of male and female voices creates a sound that is exclusively their own, setting them apart in the classical-crossover pantheon. With a rich and diverse repertoire ranging from pop songs to opera arias, to their own self-written material, Vivace undoubtedly puts a fresh spin on both classical and contemporary music.

To watch Vivace perform at the North Peace Cultural Centre they are performing Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM.

For tickets; CLICK HERE

