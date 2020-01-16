North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspends walk-in clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Primary Care Clinic has issued a notice regarding its walk-in clinic practices.

According to the notice issued by the Primary Care Clinic, effective as of January 1, 2020, the clinic is no longer offering a walk-in clinic for any unattached patients for the foreseeable future.

In the notice, the Clinic says the reason behind suspending its walk-in clinic is “due to circumstances beyond the Clinic’s control.”

In the meantime, the Clinic assures its patients that same day access appointments will be available for all patients that are currently attached to physicians and will try to accommodate these patients to the best of their ability.

When and if the situation changes, the Clinic says it will inform the public as to the availability of these services once again.