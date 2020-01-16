News

North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspends walk-in clinic

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec. Each week, a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Applications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Applications are now open for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program. According to the Province,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspends walk-in clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Primary Care Clinic has issued a notice regarding its walk-in clinic...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Primary Care Clinic has issued a notice regarding its walk-in clinic practices.

According to the notice issued by the Primary Care Clinic, effective as of January 1, 2020, the clinic is no longer offering a walk-in clinic for any unattached patients for the foreseeable future.

In the notice, the Clinic says the reason behind suspending its walk-in clinic is “due to circumstances beyond the Clinic’s control.”

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, the Clinic assures its patients that same day access appointments will be available for all patients that are currently attached to physicians and will try to accommodate these patients to the best of their ability.

When and if the situation changes, the Clinic says it will inform the public as to the availability of these services once again.

Previous articleFort St John’s Apartment Vacancy Rate sees decrease in 2019
Next articleApplications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

More Articles Like This

Applications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Applications are now open for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program. According to the Province, now in its third season,...
Read more

Fort St John’s Apartment Vacancy Rate sees decrease in 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has released its annual report on Apartment Vacancy Rates for 2019. According to CMHC's...
Read more

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA _ The Supreme Court of Canada shut down British Columbia's move to regulate what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from...
Read more

Finance minister finds ‘alignment’ at pre-budget roundtable in Calgary

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The president of the Business Council of Alberta says there was "more alignment" than expected with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau in a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv