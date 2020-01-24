North Peace Regional Airport sees increase in passenger traffic for 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Regional Airport has released its flight statistics for the operating year of 2019.

According to the Airport, in 2019, passenger traffic had increased by four percent to 278,720 passengers.

This number is higher than when compared to 2018 when traffic was at 268,240 passengers.

The Airport says one reason for a higher volume of passenger traffic is in part to WestJet’s increase in flights to Calgary.

Since 2011, the Airport has continually seen an increase in passenger traffic, except for 2016 when the Airport saw a slight downturn in traffic.

With the increase of passenger traffic, the Airport says it plans to make an upgrade to the main runway, Runway 03/21, which is nearing end-of-life.

The estimated cost of the runway upgrade is approximately $18 million and will be primarily funded through Government funds.