FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Senior Housing Society (NPSHS) hair salon is in need of volunteers to help.

The hair salon program, has been around for 40 years and provides services such as shampooing, roller sets, cuts and perms to seniors. The salon is open September to June on Thursdays from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.

The NPSHS shares volunteers do not have to be qualified yet they need to enjoy working with seniors.

Contact Terri Dressler at 250-785-5405 or Pat Forster at 250-785-4700.