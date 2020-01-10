NewsRegional

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop during December

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of December has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for December had dropped from 6 percent in November to 5.1 percent.

While the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw no real change as it remains at approximately 39,000 people, the same number since November.

The Northeast’s unemployment rate remains a little high than when compared to 4.7 percent from a year ago.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate remains at 4.8 percent and is still lower when compared to the unemployment rate of other provinces.

All unemployment data is collected on a monthly basis through Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

