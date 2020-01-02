Northern BC 2020 Property Assessments in the Mail

​PRINCE GEORGE — BC Assessment has sent out 2020 assessment notices to almost 248,000 Northern BC property owners with notices that reflect market value as of July 1st, 2019.

“For most of the region’s homes, it’s a bit of mix of modest increases and decreases compared to last year’s assessments,” says Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz. “There are some exceptions such as Terrace and Kitimat where most homeowners will see increases of 20 percent and 40 percent respectively.”

BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

The table below indicates the Northern BC region’s estimated range of percentage changes to 2020 assessment values by property type compared to 2019. * Note property assessments may vary by jurisdiction or municipality within the region.

According to BC Assesment, overall, Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $65.4 billion in 2019 to over $69.4 billion this year.

A total of about $1.06 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

The summaries below provide estimates of typical 2019 versus 2020 assessed values of properties throughout the region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area.

Chetwynd – $222,000 to $215,000 = minus 3 percent

Dawson Creek – $253,000 to $241,000 = minus 5 percent

Fort St. John – $319,000 to $314,000 = minus 2 percent

Hudson’s Hope – $164,000 to $166,000 = plus 1 percent

Northern Rockies – $105,000 to $103,000 = minus 2 percent

Tumbler Ridge – $128,000 to $135,000 = plus 5 percent

More information can be found on the BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca

This includes more details about 2020 assessments, property information and self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2020 property assessments for anywhere in the province.