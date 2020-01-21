Northern Co-Hort to host free Grant Writing Workshops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Co-Hort, a division of the Northern Environmental Action Team, will be hosting a series of free Grant Writing Workshops in communities around the Peace Region.

The purpose of these workshops is to learn about grants available to farmers in the region and develop the skillset they need to apply for available funding.

Workshops will be taking place on January 28 in Dawson Creek, January 29 in Chetwynd and Taylor, and January 30 in Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

While the workshops are free, pre-registration is required to attend and each registrant will be entered into a draw to win a $50 gas card.

The free series is presented by Adlard Environmental, made available through the Peace River Regional District and funding from the B.C. Hydro Agricultural Compensation Fund.

Further information for each workshop can be found by visiting neat.ca.