NewsRegional

Northern Co-Hort to host free Grant Writing Workshops

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Co-Hort to host free Grant Writing Workshops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Co-Hort, a division of the Northern Environmental Action Team, will be hosting a...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Equestrian Athlete Renée Kalkman, of Fort St. John, was recently featured in an...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — A collective of First Nations who support the liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia say...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Co-Hort, a division of the Northern Environmental Action Team, will be hosting a series of free Grant Writing Workshops in communities around the Peace Region.

The purpose of these workshops is to learn about grants available to farmers in the region and develop the skillset they need to apply for available funding.

Workshops will be taking place on January 28 in Dawson Creek, January 29 in Chetwynd and Taylor, and January 30 in Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

While the workshops are free, pre-registration is required to attend and each registrant will be entered into a draw to win a $50 gas card.

The free series is presented by Adlard Environmental, made available through the Peace River Regional District and funding from the B.C. Hydro Agricultural Compensation Fund.

Further information for each workshop can be found by visiting neat.ca.

Advertisement
Previous articleLocal Equestrian Athlete featured in internationally published article

More Articles Like This

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BURNS LAKE, B.C. — A collective of First Nations who support the liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia say human rights advocates failed to...
Read more

Grande Prairie restaurant owner ordered to serve conditional sentence in million-dollar tax evasion case

News Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - A Grande Prairie restaurant owner has been ordered, on January 17, to serve a conditional sentence in relation to a million-dollar...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public's assistance after receiving a report of a hit and run. According to RCMP, on...
Read more

District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from the District’s ‘What We Heard...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv