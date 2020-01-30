Northern Development commits $1.1 million in support for small businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development has announced that it will continue its support of small businesses in Northern B.C. by committing $1.1 million in grant funding for 2020.

According to Northern Development, the Competitiveness Consulting Rebate, along with the Northern Industries Innovation Fund, are programs that directly support businesses in Central and Northern B.C. that implement projects to create measurable economic benefits for the region.

Northern Development says it has committed $600,000 to the Rebate program and $500,000 to the Innovation Fund program.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, says this funding will support economic development in Northern B.C. and will provide greater opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to be innovative and grow as they support the mining and energy sectors.

More information on this funding can be found on Northern Development’s website.