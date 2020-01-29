NewsRegional

Northern Development introduces Business Development Internship program

By Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that it has established the Business Development Internship program.

According to Northern Development, this newly created program will provide grant funding to Community Futures Development Corporations within Northern Development’s service area to assist with the cost of hosting a business intern for a 12-month period.

Northern Development says a total of three intern placements are available per year with CFDCs in Prince Rupert, Houston and Ashcroft hosting the initial interns for 2020.

The purpose of the program is to provide a high level of professional development and training that will prepare recent graduates for careers in community development, economic development and business development.

Successful CFDCs are eligible to receive up to $50,000 from Northern Development to assist with the cost of hosting an intern.

More information can be found on Northern Development’s website.

