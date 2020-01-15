NewsRegional

Northern Health accepting nominations for Community Health Stars program

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is accepting nominations for its monthly Community Health Stars program.

According to Northern Health, the Community Health Stars program highlights exceptional individuals who are taking the initiative to improve health in his or her community.

Northern Health says one Community Health Star will be selected each month from the list of nominees and will win their choice of prize from Northern Health in addition to being highlighted in their local communities and on the Northern Health Matters blog.

An ideal nominee is anyone who is helping to improve the overall health of his or her community.

It is to note, for a valid nomination, the nominee’s work must align with the Northern Health position papers.

To make a nomination and for more information, you can visit Northern Health’s website.

