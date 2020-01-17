Northern Health working with partners to recruit more physicians to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the announcement of North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspending walk-ins for unattached patients, many concerns have been circulating for those who do not have access to a physician in Fort St. John.

While the Clinic is private, Northern Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Angela De Smit, says one physician had left the Clinic in December which resulted in the suspension of the walk-in clinic due to patient overload.

While the Clinic is not currently offering walk-ins for unattached patients, De Smit says Northern Health has been working with the Clinic in getting a physician which is expected to begin in July.

De Smit is reassuring the public that Northern Health is constantly working hard with its partners in recruiting and retaining physicians.

At this time, Northern Health is advising unattached patients to attend the hospital’s emergency department for medical attention.