Northern Rockies Regional Municipality seeks input on internet service

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is seeking input from residents regarding internet service as part of the development of a Regional Connectivity Strategy.

According to Northern Rockies Staff, the Strategy will create a road map to improve internet speed and reliability in the region and will help to strengthen and diversify the local economy, while improving the quality of life.

Residents, business owners, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to fill out a short survey to gather feedback, opinions, experiences and ideas for improvement.

Staff say there are two surveys available, one directed at residents and the other one directed at businesses and non-profits.

The survey will be available until mid-February.

The survey can be completed online through the Municipality’s website or at the municipal office.