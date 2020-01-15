NPSS students team up to build technology for accessibility solutions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Neil Squire and the Makers Making Change initiative, in collaboration with School District 60, held its first Light Touch Switch build-a-thon on Wednesday, January 15, at Duncan Cran Elementary.

Students from North Peace Secondary School took part in this event, and worked alongside mentors, to build assistant devices that will be sent to people in Fort St. John that have limited use of their hands or fingers.

District Principal of Careers and International Education, Brian Campbell, says this event is an extension of the Applied Design, Skills, and Technology curriculum and is a call-to-action for people in the community, that are makers, to build assistant technology, such as switches and pen grippers, for people living with disabilities.

More information on this initiative can be found by visiting makersmakingchange.com.