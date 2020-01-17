Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it is pleased, but not surprised, by the Supreme Court ruling...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

School District 60 buses cancelled for Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced school buses will not be running again on Friday. The...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Nils Nemec

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #25 Forward Nils Nemec. Each week, a...
Read more
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it is pleased, but not surprised, by the Supreme Court ruling that shut down British Columbia’s attempt to regulate what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline.

Tim McMillan, CEO and president of Canada’s largest oil and gas industry association, says the project has undergone historic levels of consultation, reviews and court challenges.

He says it has been found to be in the best interests of Canadians.

- Advertisement -

The B.C. government wanted to require provincial permits before heavy oil could be shipped to the province through pipelines from Alberta.

The Supreme Court decision upholds a B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that said such permits would violate Ottawa’s authority under the Constitution to approve and regulate pipelines that cross provincial boundaries.

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project that aims to twin an existing pipeline that runs between the Edmonton area and Burnaby, B.C.

Advertisement

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan welcomed the ruling, saying it is a core responsibility of the federal government to help get resources to market and support good, middle-class jobs.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he looks forward to construction continuing on the project and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the pipeline is in the interests of all Canadians.

B.C. Premier John Horgan expressed the province’s disappointment, saying his government will do what it can to protect the B.C. coast and environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous articleSchool District 60 buses cancelled for Friday

More Articles Like This

School District 60 buses cancelled for Friday

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced school buses will not be running again on Friday. The cold weather continues to cause...
Read more

Applications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Applications are now open for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program. According to the Province, now in its third season,...
Read more

North Peace Primary Care Clinic suspends walk-in clinic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Primary Care Clinic has issued a notice regarding its walk-in clinic practices. According to the notice issued...
Read more

Fort St John’s Apartment Vacancy Rate sees decrease in 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has released its annual report on Apartment Vacancy Rates for 2019. According to CMHC's...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv